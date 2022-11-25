King Charles III hosted his first UK state visit since becoming the British monarch, and guess who was his first guest?
Our own President Cyril Ramaphosa, or “Ramafoza” as King Charles says.
Trying vrek hard to impress our No 1 this week, the King greeted him in several African languages which included isiZulu, Sesotho, isiXhosa and Tshivenda at Buckingham Palace.
However, in the video, King Charles incorrectly pronounces Ramaphosa’s name.
The royal instead calls him “Ramafoza” and then every time the King greeted him in a different language he smiled and laughed and wysed “wow”.
The moment went viral on TikTok with users turning it into a mockery.
@nana.riding.bicycle ♬ original sound - Kimara
@Fododo commented: “Ramaphosa went to the UK just to say “Wow”
@user762766737665 said: “that’s our reaction when electricity goes off.”
@Lizzelle Mpofana wrote: “Ramafoza” and “Wow” took me out. Cupcake deserves his own TV show.”
During the rest of the King’s speech he said it was a “special” moment to host Ramaphosa on his first state visit.
“South Africa, like the Commonwealth, has always been a part of my life.
“My mother often recalled her visit in 1947, the year before I was born, when, from Cape Town on her 21st birthday, she pledged her life to the service of the people of the Commonwealth.
“It is therefore particularly moving and special that you are our guest on this, the first state visit we have hosted,” said King Charles.
The King also took the opportunity to wish Ramaphosa a happy belated birthday.