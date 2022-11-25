King Charles III hosted his first UK state visit since becoming the British monarch, and guess who was his first guest? Our own President Cyril Ramaphosa, or “Ramafoza” as King Charles says.

Trying vrek hard to impress our No 1 this week, the King greeted him in several African languages which included isiZulu, Sesotho, isiXhosa and Tshivenda at Buckingham Palace. However, in the video, King Charles incorrectly pronounces Ramaphosa’s name. The royal instead calls him “Ramafoza” and then every time the King greeted him in a different language he smiled and laughed and wysed “wow”.

@Lizzelle Mpofana wrote: “Ramafoza” and “Wow” took me out. Cupcake deserves his own TV show.” During the rest of the King’s speech he said it was a “special” moment to host Ramaphosa on his first state visit. “South Africa, like the Commonwealth, has always been a part of my life.