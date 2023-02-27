One of South Africa’s most loved sports players on and off the field, Siya Kolisi will share his journey to the top with Showmax viewers on Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story. The documentary is set to debut on March 1 on Showmax Pro, and on March 6 on Showmax, and will take a deep dive into the Springbok and Cell C Sharks captain’s life from humble beginnings to inspiring the nation and the world.

Directed by the award-winning Tebogo Malope, who is also responsible for shows like Queen Sono, “Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story” showcases the various hardships Kolisi faced on his journey from growing up in poverty to becoming the first-ever black rugby captain to lift the Webb Ellis Cup in 2019. “It's yet another victory in Kolisi’s remarkable narrative, a dream that first took hold in the small, cramped home where he grew up, in Zwide in the Eastern Cape. “Since then, triumph has followed triumph, culminating in the 2019 Rugby World Cup victory, but going back, and giving back, to the place where it all began,” read a statement from the streaming platform.

The doccie also takes an unashamed look into his personal life as he shares the story of his complicated relationship with his father, his struggle with alcoholism and his journey with his wife, Rachel. “Kolisi has never shied away from where he comes from and always wants to give back to the community. This might be his story, but he has said time and again that he is not a self-made man but instead credits all his success to the resources, opportunities and support from his community in Zwide,” read a part of the statement. Proceeds from Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story will be channelled back to the community and various worthy causes supported by the Kolisi family.