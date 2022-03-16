A Steenberg DJ and recovering drug addict has turned over a new leaf and has released his debut EP in honour of his Khoi roots.

Jerome Dreyer, aka DJ VIPER 2.0, has opened up about his journey of drug addiction, rehabilitation, relapsing and eventual recovery.

Jerome, 46, was first known as DJ Viper. But after he recovered from his addiction, he added the 2.0, representing his second chance at life.

The father of two says he started using drugs in the late ’90s.

“I started experimenting with ecstasy, then cocaine and then tik and then I got hooked on heroin by 2000.

“I used to be in clubs so the opportunity was always available.

“I have an addictive personality and nature so it was easy for me. I was susceptible to this,” he says.

But then things got out of hand and he ended up losing gigs.

“It made me lose everything I’ve worked for with regards to DJing.

NEW SPIN ON LIFE: Jerome Dreyer, aka DJ VIPER 2.0, on decks

“I was basically cancelled before cancel-culture was a thing.

“It was really soul destroying and family destroying, battling my heroin addiction.

“I didn’t care about anything or anyone, just getting high. It’s the toughest thing I had to overcome.

“I recovered in 2012 and had some relapses but always got myself back on the recovery train.

“Recovery is not a one-size-fits-all, it’s a different journey for everyone.

“What is key is connecting with people and family that will help you build yourself up. In my case, my wife and kids.”

“I changed my name from DJ Viper to VIPER 2.0 when I entered the DJ scene again.

“It was my wife’s idea actually, she said I was a new version upgrade.”

Now after 28 years in the DJing fraternity, Jerome launched his EP called Khoe Khoe on Saturday night at The Grillfather Restaurant in Woodstock.

“The music has beats and sounds that resonate with the Khoi sound.”

The EP is produced by Rhyan Hendricks, aka Pando.

Viper 2.0 is also a resident DJ on Good Hope FM’s The Main Stage with Jason Spikes, every Saturday at 10pm.

Khoe Khoe is available on all digital platforms.

