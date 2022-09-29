Vintage lovers can now shop till they drop at the V&A Waterfront, and it’s all for a good cause. From Thursday until Sunday, Vintage with Love is holding their annual Big Sale, and this year it’s in aid of 17 literature charities in South Africa.

Who knows, you might walk away with that designer Gucci dress or Louis Vuitton bag you’ve always wanted. Vintage with Love, a registered charity established in 2013, will be hosting its much-anticipated sale at the Cape Town Cruise Terminal. The entry fee is R50 from Friday to Sunday, and R250 Thursday night for the opening.

Co-founder Debbie Smuts says this is the first event after the pandemic and usually the charity raises as much as a moerse R1 million over the four days. “We don’t like to call ourselves thrifters because we have very good merchandise that was gently worn and of excellent quality. We sell at a very reduced rate because all our clothing is donated to us, we do not pay for our clothing,” she explains. “We are all ex-teachers, so we are very aware of the situation in our country where our children are not literate, and unfortunately with the big numbers in our classrooms, the little ones who don’t keep up in the classroom are ignored and left behind.”