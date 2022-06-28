The atmosphere was electric as breakdance fans and hip hop lovers busted a move to Cape Town Stadium over the weekend for three riveting days of action in celebration of Red Bull BC One’s 15-year anniversary. The search for the best breakers in Mzansi also came to an end as the top 24 finalists in the Red Bull BC One break dance competition battled it out on Sunday evening in front of a live audience.

The winners of the world’s most prestigious break dancing competition are B-Girl Mids, from Gqeberha, and B-Boy The Curse, from Elsies River. WOELAG: B-Boy The Curse showing his moves Hip hop icon DJ Ready D thanked Red Bull and the crowd for keeping the culture alive. “In this culture, they say the DJ is the backbone of hip hop, so at BC One we are grateful to see the culture still continue through hip hop music among the DJ sets today. Thank you all for keeping hip hop alive.”

Sixteen B-Boys and eight B-Girls batted in a showdown packed with gravity-defying moves. The competition was tight as the judges – international break dancing heavyweights Jey, Lilou, Sarah Bee – chose worthy winners. B-Girl Mids, aka Midian Ganyaza, 28, an online English Teacher, competed with Courtney Paul in the final and said competing for 15 years has taken her places.

KWAAI: B-Girl Mids in action “The hard work has paid off. I’m really excited to be going to the birthplace of hip hop and I would love to meet with all the famous dancers that I know and be able to have jam sessions and cyphers with them.” Brandon Petersen, aka B-Boy The Curse, 36, went up against Toufeeq from Mitchells Plain and added one more title under his belt. “I never thought I was going to last this long, from 2007 and until now,” he says.