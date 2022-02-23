Popular Afro Pop act, the Raskells Band, is channelling all things romantic this February with their latest music offering called Third Love.

The seven-member band, which was founded in 2019, dropped the single on digital platforms on Valentines Day.

This is the latest track to be released from their new album, All I Have.

Third Love features the vocals of three band members including Isaiah Munemo, aka Kells, Simbarashe Chivhanga, aka Simphill, and Tinotenda Zandodha, aka Slotah the Chanter.

For Isaiah, the song started out as a joke when fellow band member and known “Casanova” Joe finally found his true love.

“In May 2018, Joe met a fine lady from Birmingham, England, who has a background from the Caribbean Islands,” he explains.

“Joe described the love they shared as something that he never imagined and never saw coming. Even with the circumstances of distance between the two lovebirds, their mutual understanding and relationship became strong and as a band we decided to take Joe’s experience and portray it in the art of music.”

The music video was shot in Bo-kaap, Observatory and Woodbridge.

Third Love is set to dazzle listeners with its electric sounds produced by Xfecta the Soundmindz now based in Burundi.

