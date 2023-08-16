Pictures of Margot Robbie’s voete will cost you an arm and a leg. No jokes. The Barbie star has been offered over R6 million to sell photos of her feet.

The 33-year-old actress has been offered the eye-watering sum of money to share photos of her feet by Liz, a popular creator on Fun With Feet, a platform where people can buy and sell their feet pictures. DEMAND: Robbie’s voete in Barbie In a letter to the actress, Liz wrote: “Dear Margot, my name is Liz and I make thousands selling feet pics on Fun With Feet… I also look a lot like you. Barbie is all women, but we really are Barbie – Stereotypical Barbie, anyway. “I would love to collaborate with you on some Barbie-inspired content that’ll earn us both millions. Plus, Fun with Feet are offering to pay you £250k as a starting bonus. If I’m right, we’ll be able to capitalise on our likeness – and the world’s obsession with all-things Barbie – to no end, all thanks to our feet!”