Nelly Furtado was the It girl in the 2000s with hits like Promiscuous and Maneater. Now, the pop star is back in the spotlight as she joined a host of celebrities posing for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand.

The 44-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter looked vuurwarm in undergarments from Kim’s range. The mother of one modelled a flesh-toned bodysuit from the SKIMS collections. Nelly joined the likes of Hari Nef, Kim Cattrall, Coco Jones and Lana Condor for the new campaign.

COLLECTION: Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS The post had notched up more than 30 000 likes from the page’s 5.3 million followers on Tuesday. One image showed Nelly in a nude-toned bra and matching high-waisted hosiery. She flashed her abs in the pose, and slipped her feet into a pair of shiny, pointy-toe black heels.