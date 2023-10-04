Nelly Furtado was the It girl in the 2000s with hits like Promiscuous and Maneater.
Now, the pop star is back in the spotlight as she joined a host of celebrities posing for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand.
The 44-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter looked vuurwarm in undergarments from Kim’s range.
The mother of one modelled a flesh-toned bodysuit from the SKIMS collections.
Nelly joined the likes of Hari Nef, Kim Cattrall, Coco Jones and Lana Condor for the new campaign.
The latest batch of promo pictures was introduced on the brand’s Instagram account on Monday.
Accompanying a video advert, the SKIMS caption read: “Introducing the Best of SKIMS: @KimCattrall, @NellyFurtado, @CocoJones, @HariNef, and @LanaCondor meet our most viral and influential collections.
“Discover the campaign and shop our signature shapewear, loungewear, and underwear now.”
The post had notched up more than 30 000 likes from the page’s 5.3 million followers on Tuesday.
One image showed Nelly in a nude-toned bra and matching high-waisted hosiery.
She flashed her abs in the pose, and slipped her feet into a pair of shiny, pointy-toe black heels.
Nelly looked fierce as she stared straight into the camera with a mesmerising gaze.
Sex in the City star Cattrall also models a some of the range’s popular styles.
The 67-year-old showed she’s still got it, as she lounged in the brand’s black Soft Lounge Slip Dress.