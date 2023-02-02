While many South Africans are going through a dark time thanks to load shedding, social media star Plaasnaar manages to see the light and find humour through these stages. The entertainer has released two parodies to tell Eskom to go fly a kite.

He teamed up with producer Steven Aploon, aka Dr Dro, on TikTok. “I had to laugh at my pain, the power went out and I didn’t charge anything. The second parody is a follow-up to the first one, where I supposed if Eskom were to diss us because that is how I felt Eskom felt about us,” says Plaasnaar. GATMAAK: Plaasnaar’s parody video “So I made a reply to what Eskom gave us, soe ons gaan nie vir ons laat vermaak nie, we are satisfied with everything.