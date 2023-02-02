While many South Africans are going through a dark time thanks to load shedding, social media star Plaasnaar manages to see the light and find humour through these stages.
The entertainer has released two parodies to tell Eskom to go fly a kite.
He teamed up with producer Steven Aploon, aka Dr Dro, on TikTok.
“I had to laugh at my pain, the power went out and I didn’t charge anything. The second parody is a follow-up to the first one, where I supposed if Eskom were to diss us because that is how I felt Eskom felt about us,” says Plaasnaar.
“So I made a reply to what Eskom gave us, soe ons gaan nie vir ons laat vermaak nie, we are satisfied with everything.
[email protected] video because all the devices were off.”
The first parody titled ‘Eskom disses SA’ was released on January 20 to the soundtrack Hit Em Up by Tupac Shakur. The second parody was released on Monday on Facebook to I See No Changes, also by Tupac.
Dr Dro sings: “Dear Eskom, we are not bothered, the fridge is in any way empty and the Wi-Fi isn’t paid. It’s January month so we are laying low and the units are finished, soe jy kan my nie vermaak nie.”
[email protected]