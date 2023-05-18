Jonathan Rubain, the presenter of the hit show on KykNET, Koortjies, and well-known artist from the Cape Flats, made waves again this past weekend. His show, Pinkster in GrandWest, was a sold-out success, selling over 5 000 tickets.

The gospel singer spoke earlier this year about how some people come out to watch local artists perform without realising that we are all just humans who make simple mistakes too. His post on social media was about musicians and artists and how all of us have to go through struggles, especially when things don’t go according to plan, like when shows take a huge knock and what we need to do as artists to find the solution. Fortunately for this Cape Town superstar, Pinkster in GrandWest was the best solution ever.

The show had a full lineup of some of the mense’s favourite gospel singers. Seuns Van Sion, Bella, Kunjalo, David Jantjies, Joshua Jansen, Alison M, Cedrico Mankopan and more – they all delivered their music to fans who sang along to every tune. SUCCESSFUL: Pinkster in GrandWest show this past weekend Even though I wasn’t able to make it to the show, I felt proud while receiving all the pictures and updates on the concert.

My journey with Rubain has come a long way, from the Baxter Theatre to performing at the Waterfront, to many shows around the country, to a boy from Hanover Park on the Cape Flats who filled up a major venue that many artists can only dream of achieving. HAD A JOL: The fans sang along with the favourite artists The biggest producers in the country find it hard to make this happen and many have failed in their attempt to do so.