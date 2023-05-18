Jonathan Rubain, the presenter of the hit show on KykNET, Koortjies, and well-known artist from the Cape Flats, made waves again this past weekend.
His show, Pinkster in GrandWest, was a sold-out success, selling over 5 000 tickets.
The gospel singer spoke earlier this year about how some people come out to watch local artists perform without realising that we are all just humans who make simple mistakes too.
His post on social media was about musicians and artists and how all of us have to go through struggles, especially when things don’t go according to plan, like when shows take a huge knock and what we need to do as artists to find the solution.
Fortunately for this Cape Town superstar, Pinkster in GrandWest was the best solution ever.
The show had a full lineup of some of the mense’s favourite gospel singers.
Seuns Van Sion, Bella, Kunjalo, David Jantjies, Joshua Jansen, Alison M, Cedrico Mankopan and more – they all delivered their music to fans who sang along to every tune.
Even though I wasn’t able to make it to the show, I felt proud while receiving all the pictures and updates on the concert.
My journey with Rubain has come a long way, from the Baxter Theatre to performing at the Waterfront, to many shows around the country, to a boy from Hanover Park on the Cape Flats who filled up a major venue that many artists can only dream of achieving.
The biggest producers in the country find it hard to make this happen and many have failed in their attempt to do so.
When the ‘sold out’ poster hit social media last week, I spoke to Jonathan and he said: “I sobbed with tears of joy, I thanked God for the blessings, the astounding favour and for making sure I was able to do all of this through His grace.”
He added: “There are always gonna be challenges, but doors that God opens for you, no one can close.”
Well done to Jonathan for his amazing success at his concert this past weekend, and also on the popular Koortjies show that has people glued to their screens every Sunday.