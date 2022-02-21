American actress and rapper, Queen Latifah, brought Pearl Thusi to tears when she sent a shout out to the South African actress to compliment her on her work in the industry, specifically her acting in Queen Sono.

Pearl, 33, who couldn’t believe her eyes, posted a video on Instagram of her crying while watching Latifah’s shout-out.

Latifah, 51, said: “Pearl Thusi, what’s up, this is Queen Latifah, I just wanted to give you a shout-out sister and let you know you strong, you bad, you know.

“... Keep doing your thing, and one day maybe we can do something together, that’ll be hot,” she said.

SHOUT OUT Queen Latifah

An emotional Pearl could not believe that Queen Latifah actually knows who she is.

She was crying as she said, “It can’t be me, I need to watch that again”.

Along with the video, Pearl explained in the caption as to why this shout-out meant so much to her.

She said: “The pain I’ve been through in the last 2 years is something I’ve hidden so well.

“Losing my father, heartbreak, the cancellation of QS & watching people celebrate that…”

She said she felt blessed and humbled by all the positive that happened in the last week.

She recalled how she spotted Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah at the BET awards and went on her knees to greet them.

