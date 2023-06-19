Paxton Fielies is serving the heat in her latest music video, fresh off the back of her recent single, Touch & Go. It is not often that we see Paxton dance on stage or in her music videos, but she is really getting physical in this one – iets Mzansi could possibly see more of in the future.

The 23-year-old singer shot to fame when she won Season 13 of Idols SA, and has been on a roll ever since. In March, the Bishop Lavis star released Touch & Go as a teaser for her second album. The R&B muso told IOL Entertainment that the song touched on her experience with dating, at a time when she was mostly occupied with her career.

“Touch & Go was inspired by a conversation I had with one of my friends about how difficult and complex dating can be in this day and age, especially as a young professional who is focused on her or his career and goals,” she explained. Nearly three months since the song was released, the influential performer dropped the music video and fans are smaaking her offering, and just in time for Youth Month. View this post on Instagram A post shared by paxton fielies (@paxtonfielies_) The artist was inundated with compliments from industry pelle and followers who loved the quality and choreography in her video.