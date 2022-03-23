Mitchells Plain rapper Klein Fortuin and actress, dancer and now rapper Melissa de Vries-Josephs have teamed up for a kwaai rap music video.

They’ve just released the video for their track, Walk With Mel, named after the talk show produced and presented by Melissa on CTV.

The duo have been friends since Klein first appeared on Mel’s show in 2018.

Mel, from Blackheath, says she was nogal impressed with her rapping after she teamed up with well-known rap star, Steven “Klein” Fortuin, 28.

Klein explains: “In the intro of my interview, she did a small freestyle rap and that’s when I knew she is a creative person.

“So we started joking on Facebook about making a song and in 2021 we wrote the song, recorded it and released it.

Mel adds that working with Klein has given her a new-found respect for creatives.

“Klein would send me his lyrics and I would write on that.

“My lyrics are very basic but with his inspiration, the lyrics could rhyme.

“It was an honour to be doing this with Klein. It also taught me respect for the people who are doing this every day.”

The song is all about Mel and her show and how she uplifts and puts local talent on the map, and Klein says: “Mel highlights Cape Town people and talent and shares informative stuff. So I rap about that.”

In turn, Mel raps: “Awe die Klein jy moet dit gloe, Ek is honored vir die my broe, Want baie mense het my ge doubt tot op die punt Dat ek dit gloe, Ek het nooit gedink dis possible om my dreams te pursue, Maar vandag is ek soe grateful want die Lord, hy is soe true.”

During her weekly talk show, A Walk with Mel, the audience meets various local and international performers.

Mel adds: “The aim is to uplift our community and to share journeys and touch lives and through it bring togetherness in our communities.”

The music video, which was shot at the Skate Park in Cape Town, can be viewed on Klein Fortuin’s YouTube channel.

A Walk With Mel airs every Friday at 7.30pm on DStv Channel 263.

