Fans are accusing Kylie Jenner of walking like she has a “full diaper” on. In a recent TikTok video, the 25-year-old Kardashians star walked through a garden with her and ex Travis Scott’s son, Aire.

For the spring outing, Jenner wore a black shirt, which she paired with a pair of baggy jeans. But, according to fans, her bottoms did not flatter her rear end. @kyliejenner 🫶🏻 ♬ Spring - Aesthetic Sounds They quickly flooded the mom of two’s comments, questioning why she was doing a “diaper walk” as one person described it. “Aw they have the same toddler full diaper walk cute,” a second user wrote.

“I hate this for her, really. It does look like she’s wearing one!” a third chimed in. “Aww they both wearing diapers,” another quipped. “I’m not sure if it’s the pants or,” another fan commented, seemingly confused about Jenner’s backside.

Over the years, fans have speculated about Jenner’s physical transformation, including her behind. Though the Kylie Cosmetics founder has never addressed whether her holle are real or not, she has admitted to getting cosmetic procedures done, such as lip fillers. Jenner said that it’s a “big misconception” that she has had a lot of work done to her face.