Cape Town’s very own Idol is slowly singing her way to the top after she made it into the Top 8 this past Sunday on Idols Season 18. Zikhona “Zee” Dyasi from Tokai sang UB40’s Can’t Help Falling In Love as contestants had to pay tribute to the songs their parents listened to, and the judges smaaked her performance.

Judge Somizi Mhlongo said: “You looked the part and sounded the part, you rectified everything. Trust me, I am falling in love with you.” Thembi Seete agreed: “You sounded beautiful, you were soft, gentle and gave the song a queen-like interpretation. This week, you came back with a bang.” Zee said the song is her mom’s favourite, and she used to sing it in the house, while it showcased her vocal agility beautifully.

“I am most definitely an old school lover, I might be young but I am an old soul when it comes to music,” she said. “I feel confident that I might take the crown even though people are narrowing down in numbers, I am still keeping a straight face and staying focused. “The judges’ comments are the one thing that has been keeping me strong in this competition.

“I never take their comments negatively, instead I always listen and try to put into my performance what they advised me about,” added Zee. Sadly, Sunday was the end of the road for Temzin Robyn from Johannesburg, having now fallen short on her third attempt at Idols. BOOTED OUT: Temzin Robyn from Joburg. Picture: Facebook “I am proud of myself. I am sad to be leaving my fellow contestants behind but I am grateful that I at least got to meet them,” Temzin added.