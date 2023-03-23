After an article was published for aspiring actors and actresses to be part of an action movie in Belhar, Daily Voice readers wasted no time taking their shot at fame. The call was put out by the award-winning Touched by Style Community Arts Project and Film group for part three of the Bitter trilogy.

Bitter: Rise of the Ringmaster was filmed on Saturday at Belhar High. Co-founder Nick Matthee says they’ve received over 200 applications but were only able to give 37 youth a chance. “The film is all local, we have raw talent from all over the Cape Flats and it worked like a bomb,” he explains.

“I never knew there was so much raw talent out there, they were more convincing than they were acting. LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: Shooting scene in the fliek. “We have decided to make eight more films; it’s a crime thriller then we will move to a bit of thriller. “We will give some kids a film scene inside a helicopter because we are trying to create all these opportunities that never happened to kids and young people on the Cape Flats.”

RELEASE: Film available on May 25 He says the organisation is self-funded and does not charge enrolment fees, registration or casting fees. They enter short film competitions annually and have so far won 10 awards, some international. Starring in the latest movie is the Daily Voice’s very own Byron Lukas, who plays the role of a villain named Machine Gun.

Byron said it was his first time on a film set: “I used to imagine how it was being on a film set but now I got to experience it and it was amazing. STAR: Daily Voice’s Byron Lukas “My character was set out to kill the main character but I did not have to do much.” “When Nick told me about the opportunity to be part of the film, I dived into it because it is a community-based project and I’m all about community things and acting came natural for me.”