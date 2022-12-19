Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shared a oulike beach outing with their son in California ahead of revealing their baby boy to almal for the first time, reports Page Six. The Diamonds singer, 34, and Praise the Lord rapper, also 34, were acting like doting parents as they made sure to keep the seven-month-old warm.

The family may have been doing a photo shoot as a camera crew was present. Rihanna was dressed in a black, flowing dress with a slit that showcased her lang bene. Her hair was styled naturally and let loose to flow in the wind. Meanwhile, Rocky dripped in an all-black leather outfit.

The F–kin’ Problems rapper looked baie gelukkig as he held his laaitie. The baby — whose name has not been revealed — is both Rocky and Rihanna’s first child. The couple welcomed their son in May.