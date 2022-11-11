Britney Spears appears to have shut down the idea of a biopic about her life because she isn’t dood. The Toxic singer, 40, hit back at the concept in a post about her turbulent family verhoudings after Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, 18, said she would love to play her on screen, IOL reports.

Spears said: “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life ... dude I’m not dead !!!” She added in a long post on Instagram on Tuesday alongside a picture of a pair of huge closed wooden doors: “Good news, good news!!! “Still breathing… it’s funny the same two people who gave me life are the same exact 2 people who took it away… but guess what!!! I’m alive and I’m breathing again!!!

“Yeah I know I’ve posted too much this week on Instagram… kinda fun though!!! “Now that I’m breathing… I have time... it’s different!!! I like it!!! I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life... dude I’m not dead!!! “Although it’s pretty f****** clear they preferred me dead… I guess my family is going to lock their doors now!!!

“Either way... I just want to say hi and share these fabulous doors!!! I did kinda post too much this week… I’m embarrassed!!! I get it… oh well!!! Have a good day!!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears) Bobby expressed her dream of portraying Spears on Monday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. A WANNABE BRIT: Millie Bobby Brown Barrymore asked the Enola Holmes actress: “What would you like to do next?”, with Bobby saying: “I wanna play a real person. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me.”