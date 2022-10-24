Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has reportedly been firing skote at Trevor Noah for a while now. Earlier in the year, Ye was even suspended from Instagram for what the company described as “hate speech, harassment and bullying” towards the Mzansi comic.

In his latest diss, Ye, 45, last week referred to Noah as “not even from America, he just look black”, which sparked uproar on SA Twitter. When an audience member on The Daily Show asked Noah, 38, why he was beefing with Ye, he shared some of his most open and sincere remarks on the topic yet. “I was never beefing with Kanye West, I was concerned about Kanye West,” he said, which drew laughter from the crowd. “No, genuinely I mean this.”

Noah then slaaned how society seemingly ignored how Ye said that he had a mental health issue and he wasn’t taking his medication, but no one seemingly cares enough to step in. He then went on to share an analogy of how his oupa had bipolar and his family’s role was to support him, even when he was having one of his episodes. Noah added that all of his comments towards Ye were coming from a place of concern and weren’t malicious.