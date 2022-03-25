South African actor and television personality Nkanyiso Bhengu, famous for telenovelas and most of our childhood TV adverts, has undergone a massive weight loss transformation.

Nkanyiso, who rose to fame when he was a contestant on the popular music show Coca-Cola Popstars, admits that he has been overweight since childhood but decided to turn a new leaf in 2019 and launched a national anti-obesity campaign under the hashtag #walkitoffwithnkanyiso.

He has been sharing before and after pictures on his social media pages, and mense are impressed and cheering him on.

Nkanyiso Bhengu Picture: Instagram / Nkanyiso

“I’ve always been overweight. It’s been who I am for most of my life, but it didn’t make my life as difficult as it is now. When I was younger, I could handle my weight better and still do most things, but now as I get older, it is becoming more and more dangerous for me.

“I have a family, a wife and children, and I don’t want to leave them before I would have if I had just shed some weight. I don’t want to die,” he said speaking to another publication.

A quick scan through his Instagram account will show just how much work Bhengu has been putting in.The page is filled regularly with fitness videos of walking or training outdoors with a personal trainer. Adding food inspiration now and again.

He says he started off weighing 189kgs, and his last weigh-in a year ago was sitting at 151kgs. But it is unclear how much weight the star has lost today,.

“I have not weighed myself in a year, but I feel great, and I see the difference,” he said.

IOL Lifestyle