Nicki Minaj can be dof sometimes. The rapper has had to deny she is pregnant with her second child after putting her foot in it during a live broadcast.

The 39-year-old took to social media ahead of her headline performance at the Wireless festival in London on Sunday night to address speculation she’s having another child. During an Instagram Live, she quipped: “Am I pregnant!? I’m not fat, I’m pregnant.” However, she swiftly clarified: “Oh wait, did I say it wrong? I meant to say I’m not pregnant, I’m fat … But thanks, guys, for all the congratulatory messages!”

Nicki Minaj playing pregnant or not pregnant on IG live and talking to JT pic.twitter.com/YZhH0yQpbk — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) July 10, 2022 Nicki welcomed a baby boy, whose name is not known to the public, into the world with her husband Kenneth Petty in September 2020. ACCUSED: Hubby Kenneth Meanwhile, her hubby was sentenced to a year of in-home detention last week. Petty previously pleaded guilty to a 2020 offence of failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California, and during a hearing in Los Angeles last week, he was placed under house arrest, ordered to pay a $55,000 (R850 000) fine, and will be placed on probation for three years.

The 44-year-old was told when he entered his guilty plea last September that he could face a sentence of 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release. Petty was convicted of attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl in 1995, was arrested in March 2020 after being indicted for failure to register as a sex offender. At the same hearing, he entered a not guilty plea and posted $100,000 bail.