Local actor Dean John Smith has introduced his alter ego, Bettie, to the stage for the first time this week after blowing up on social media. The show, Hallo, Is Bettie Wat Praat, went live on Tuesday night and I was impressed with Dean’s character control. He’s a natural talent who knows his audience well enough to take them on a journey.

This show is in demand and will play at the Boer theatre restaurant in Durbanville on Thursday night and Friday night. ‘NERVOUS’: Dean John Smith Hailing from Malmesbury, the much-loved Suidooster actor is a fan favourite and was recently nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Soapie by KykNet’s Silwerskerm Film en TV Awards. Voting closed July 31, so we will have to wait and see if he walks away with the award.

Dean won the Fiesta Award in 2016 for best supporting role. He says being nominated among the best on TV is already an honour. Dean is known for his role as Wade in Suidooster, and as Bettie on the social media. He says: “I had no idea this would be liked on such a level, it started out while we were in between scenes, when we spoke about where we came from, I told the story of an aunty who was from Malmesbury. I grabbed a wig and showed them how this lady would speak. When they enjoyed the story, it became an everyday thing on the socials.

Oscar Petersen, known for his role as Boeta Joe in Joe Barber, is steering this production while Gantane Kusch directs. Kusch plays alongside Dean in Suidooster as Pastor Siya , which means this show will be of the finest quality. Instead of being excited, Dean says: “I am more nervous than anything else, I love the stage but I’m never alone on stage. I love TV, but I always have friends, colleagues and a director who can call ‘cut’ when we make a mistake. “This is obviously different and scary, but I’m as ready as ever.

“I have only myself to fall back on and I guess that’s the part that makes this one very different. “But I look forward to seeing the people who showed this character so much love.” Tickets to the show cost R150 and can be booked on 021 979 1911 or 082 574 1651, otherwise visit dieboer.com.