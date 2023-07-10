A video is doing the rounds of Britney Spears saying “excuse me, sir” before getting klapped by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security guard.
The pop star reported an assault after the incident at Catch restaurant in Las Vegas last Wednesday, but cops said two days later no criminal charges were being pressed against the 19-year-old basketballer’s bodyguard.
Now, mobile phone footage of the clash has been released by TMZ showing Britney, 41, initially approaching the San Antonio Spurs star from behind.
She is seen saying, “Excuse me, sir”, moments before bodyguard Damian Smith whips his arm back in her face, knocking off her sunglasses.
Her husband Sam Asghari, 29, witnessed the incident and is seen in rushing towards Smith – while Britney shouts in an English accent: “That’s America for you! F*** you all!” Spears and her entourage then continue walking into Catch.
Britney Spears assault (w/t subtitles)#JusticeForBritney #RespectBritneySpears pic.twitter.com/JfxaKHt5Cf— 💖 (Saweetney) (@FemmeFatales) July 7, 2023
Images also obtained by TMZ then showed her sitting calmly at her table and smiling. But an eyewitness said she was “extremely agitated” afterwards.
Britney was said to have “grabbed” Victor from behind when she spotted him. But she later claimed she only “tapped him on the shoulder”.
Under no circumstances should this man be laughing at what his security officer did to Britney Spears. He needs PR training, and to understand the gender dynamics and racial dynamics involved. Good luck with those future endorsements you just effed up. pic.twitter.com/z8lx66inyG— Harvey at Skinsurrection🌊🏳️🌈 👨🏿🏫✊🏽 (@Skinsurrection) July 7, 2023
She wrote on Instagram: “Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night. I recognised an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention.”
A spokesperson for the Las Vegas police said after their investigation into the alleged assault: “No charges will be filed against the person involved.”