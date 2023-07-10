A video is doing the rounds of Britney Spears saying “excuse me, sir” before getting klapped by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security guard. The pop star reported an assault after the incident at Catch restaurant in Las Vegas last Wednesday, but cops said two days later no criminal charges were being pressed against the 19-year-old basketballer’s bodyguard.

Now, mobile phone footage of the clash has been released by TMZ showing Britney, 41, initially approaching the San Antonio Spurs star from behind. She is seen saying, “Excuse me, sir”, moments before bodyguard Damian Smith whips his arm back in her face, knocking off her sunglasses. Her husband Sam Asghari, 29, witnessed the incident and is seen in rushing towards Smith – while Britney shouts in an English accent: “That’s America for you! F*** you all!” Spears and her entourage then continue walking into Catch.