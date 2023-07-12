It wasn’t just the Springboks who won over South African hearts with their impressive 43-12 victory over Australia on Saturday. Six-try #Springboks start 2023 with a bang 🇿🇦#StrongerTogether #RSAvAUS #TRC2023 pic.twitter.com/U69YTADCyT — Springboks (@Springboks) July 8, 2023 Former Idols SA finalist Nosipho Silinda also made some new fans with her stunning performance of the national anthem at Loftus Versfeld.

Admittedly, some renditions of Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika at previous Test matches have been off-key and downright lagbol. It wasn’t the case for the 22-year-old beauty from Ladysmith, who had Twitter mauling over her. Magnificent rendition of Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika pic.twitter.com/QgjEnNLS7j — Springboks FR (@SpringboksFR) July 9, 2023 Shortly after the game, the Springboks social media team tweeted a picture of the mooi Nosipho.

“Amazing rendition of the SA national anthem by Nosipho Silinda. Shoes and accessories supplied by @ALDO_Shoes,” they tweeted. Dressed in a tight-fitting dress and those shoes, Silinda was a vision in green. Amazing rendition of the SA national anthem by Nosipho Silinda. Shoes and accessories supplied by @ALDO_Shoes 🎤 pic.twitter.com/o4EQiibblU — Springboks (@Springboks) July 8, 2023 The singer, who shot to fame in Idols SA Season 14, was praised for hitting the high notes, but tweeps were let down when the Springboks’ official account omitted to tag her in the post, and instead commented on her costume. One user noted: “Aiii forget the Shoes and accessories…. cant you see God’s creation perfectly standing there…. aaiii.”

Another commented: “Only in South Africa you’ll find natural beauty like this.” VICTORIOUS: The Bokke thrashed Australia 43-12 last Saturday Nosipho had dropped out of school to pursue a music career after her Idols SA stint, and then later returned to complete her matric in 2020. That same year, she released her first single, Thembalami.