Local RnB sensation Nate Johnson is finding himself in heavy company, after releasing a new single collaborating with international hip hop legend The Game. His new treffer, titled All I Need, also features the Cape Doctor illRow and was produced by beatmaker Yzdsi.

Nate released his track last week and is no stranger to the hip hop scene, having previously worked with Cape Town heavyweights such as Youngsta CPT, Mr Heinz CPT and Shaney Jay, among others. FRESH BEATS: Muso Nate Johnson’s latest track The vocalist is known for his ghetto gospel sound, but says he doesn’t like to be boxed in and wants to be versatile. Speaking about his latest track, he tells the Daily Voice: “This is a dream come true and a bit overwhelming, it is my first international feature but hopefully not my last.

“The feature with The Game happened when he did a promo on his Instagram indicating that all independent artists who have a $1 000 (just over R18 000) to spare, he is willing to help those and give them a feature.” “A lot of people thought it was a scam, so we took the initiative and sent him DMs until he replied, and he verified that it is actually him and it is legit. “We took the chance and we have had this feature for a year, but me and illRow felt that we should first release Rands in the West featuring YoungstaCPT first, because we felt we have a reputation to build; it is not about money but a business move.”

The 30-year-old Nate from Hawston, who is currently residing in Mitchells Plain, has been in the music industry for almost five years. “The song is about what we as civilised and urban people go through on the Cape Flats, or the ghetto, and the exact same is happening in Compton where The Game is from, in regards to us losing homies on a daily basis,” he explains. “The song symbolises the fact that it doesn’t matter where we are from, we are all going to experience the same.