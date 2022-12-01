A few weeks ago, Nasty C joined Darryl Nyamz from The Episode for an interview that saw him list his top five favourite South African rappers of all time. In sharing his list, the multi-platinum-selling South African rapper had promised that he wouldn’t be biased with his list.

“This is purely based off the people I grew up on and the people that when they drop songs I listen to them and go, ‘F***, I need to go back and write’. “It’s people like AKA, of course. Maggz, at a point. Definitely Proverb, 100%. There was a point where I was listening to a lot of Mr Selwyn, I don’t know what happened to him. And K.O has to be there, for sure.” When Nyamz brought up Nyovest, Nasty responded: “Never really been in my top five rappers but like, as a musician, he’s definitely up there. Musician, businessman, definitely up there.”

The 26-year-old seems to have U-turned on that statement. In the early hours of Monday, he shared separate posts with images of five local rappers, without any captions. FULL @Nasty_CSA EPISODE IS HERE: About His Success, Fav SA Rappers, Spending Millions, Regrets, Investing, Gaming, Lemons Lemonade Verse Reaction, Business Lessons, Call of Duty: Mobile, Top 5 Nasty C songs of all time, Investing and more! #NastyC https://t.co/MpPAxVVoL5 — SA Hip Hop Mag (@SAHipHopMagcoza) October 20, 2022 Many have interpreted the posts as an amended list of his favourite rappers of all-time.