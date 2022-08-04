Cape Town social media influencer Nadia Jaftha is thrilled about making her movie debut in the local comedy Who’s my Daddy? The movie, by filmmaker Sans Moonsamy, is set for release in cinemas nationwide on September 2.

Thhe 30-year-old actress and model took to Instagram to share the trailer, which is packed with laughs. She captioned her post: “Oh ya.. this happened. Out in cinemas in September.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Jaftha (@nadiajaftha) Produced by Moonsamy’s Sandman Productions, the story follows Prikesh (Moonsamy), Emma (Jaftha) and Alfie (Alfred Ntombela) as they come together under bizarre circumstances and end up embarking on a wacky journey to try and find Prikesh’s long lost father.

Prikesh has never known his dad and after being humiliated on a TV show, he realises it’s time to grow a pair and find his father. Nadia plays a British journalist, who will lose her internship in South Africa if she doesn’t get a story published soon and unwittingly lands the story of Prikesh. Alfie is an entertainment agent and after losing his last and only client, he is forced to take on Prikesh.

The story sees the three “losers” travel from Johannesburg to Durban to go on the greatest DNA caper of all time. Actress Khanyi Mbau, comedian and presenter Jason Goliath, Bash with Tash, Prev Reddy, Matthew J Govender and Logie Naidoo feature in the all-star cast set to star in the 104-minute long film. Nadia’s fans and friends took to the comment sections to share some positive feedback.