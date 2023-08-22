Get it right, mense. it’s not Breyani, it’s B-R-Y-O-N-I.
In a candid video, Bryoni Govender shared her experience of being named Miss SA 2023 runner-up and schooled us on how to pronounce her name.
In a video of her applying her make-up, the 27-year-old from Joburg joked about the mispronunciation of her name.
“You guys are silly, when you don’t see a name that is not common, you guys freak out. So, I think I need to school ya’ll on how to pronounce my name properly first. My name is Bryoni.
“Bry-o-ni. Bryoni, so simple. It’s unique, yes. Thank you. It’s so easy. You literally pronounce it the way you see it.”
The aspiring lawyer and model also shared her experience of clinching the runner-up title, adding that everything after being announced [as a finalist in the pageant] was a blur.
“When I look back at pictures of myself speaking to this person or hugging that person, I’m like oh yes, I did that,” she laughed.
“When Bonang announced me in the Top 2, I already felt like a winner. Being in the Top 2 was absolutely amazing because, of course I wanted to win don’t get me wrong, but saying it and actually experiencing it is a little bit different .”
She said when Natasha Joubert was announced as Miss SA, she felt happy.“I felt happy for her and felt like I’m a winner in my own way. Just being there, making it that far, having the opportunity to represent the most beautiful country in the entire world,” she said.
Bryoni is looking forward to representing SA in the Miss Universe pageant taking place in El Salvador.