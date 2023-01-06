There is a new laaitie making waves on the music scene by the name of Athan Scheepers, but better known by his stage name Atie G. Athan, 18, from Kylemore in Stellenbosch has been trending with his latest hit track titled Coloured Goose, which has thousands of mense using his track to their videos on social media but predominantly on TikTok.

He begun trending in 2022 with his single Wys of me with DJ Neeno, which earned over 121k views on Youtube. TRACK: His new hit is trending. Athan, who completed matric last year, said he is going to study music this year but just not sure at which institution yet. “The song Coloured Goose is to inspire our kleurlinge and to make them feel good about themselves. The song is being used by many coloureds because they are proud to be coloured,” he explained.

“It gives me satisfaction to see how our coloureds are proud of themselves because I made the song for them to feel good and happy in their skin and it worked.” TALENTED: Athan Scheepers, 18, has big dreams. The vocals in the song features Paula Kammies from Ravensmead. Athan said he released his first song in 2017, after his love for music started when he saw his cousin recording music at home.