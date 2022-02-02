Hanover Park male band, Muhabbat, who have been together for 20 years, have released a video to accompany their song Children’s Cry.

After starting out in 1996 as the band called Shee Boom, Tougeed Holtman, 45, Siraaj Daniels, 48, Ashraf van Wit, 46, and Ganodien Davids, 42, reunited last year.

They also changed their name to Muhabbat which means “love” in Arabic, and say it’s a bond that has kept them together.

The music video was filmed in Hanover Park on Saturday and drew crowds of curious mense who all wanted to feature in the video.

The single, released in October last year, is about crime and the future of the children in their community.

They sing: “You’ll see how many young boys fall into the trap of gangsterism, a young boy just in his teens, never made it to 16, lived his life out on the wild side, life cut short, they found him on the roadside.”

The four-minute video was filmed in different parts of Hanover Park and Tougeed says it was fun and an honour to involve the locals.

“This is our hood. We grew up surrounded by poverty, crime and the everyday struggle to survive.

“The experience of making this took us down memory lane, visiting almost every part of Hanover Park. This is our story,” he says.

“You must take personal responsibility.

“You cannot change the circumstances, the seasons, or the wind, but you can change yourself.”

Tougeed says there was one point when they arrived at a court where boys were gambling on the ground and thought they were the police.

“They got a skrik and wanted to run but we told them to continue what they were doing and they also ended up being in the video.”

The band were accompanied by The Walking Bus project who kept a close eye on the team and their filming equipment.

The video is available on YouTube.

