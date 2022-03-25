Bishop Lavis rapper Mr. Heinz CPT is dropping his debut album, The Republic Of GhamStad, today.

While the gladdebek Afrikaans rapper spent nine years perfecting his craft, his followers can breathe a sigh of relief after he finally compiled a 12-track album with original material.

Mr. Heinz, real name Riaan Scholtz, has teamed up with other heavyweights such as Dee Koala, Kashcpt, Early B, Chad Da Don, YoungstaCPT, Bravo Le Roux and Cream Machine to lay down the album.

“I have been working on this album for a year, I was waiting for the right time to release it because of the pandemic,” he tells the Daily Voice.

“I’m opgemaak and overwhelmed that I can finally release it. I have been wanting this for years and things are finally coming together for my first Afrikaans project.”

Mr. Heinz, 31, has tracks on high rotation on radio stations such as Metro FM, Good Hope FM, YFM, Heart FM, and Algoa FM.

His affiliation to the Y?GEN entity has seen him grow as a pro.

The artist began working on his cadence through the art of freestyling at a young age and recorded his debut track in his third year of high school.

Mr. Heinz dropped his first official single in 2014 with the notorious E-JAY, titled Sien Jy?, and from there the experimental artist from Kaapstad tinkered with his sound and identity.

“I am signed to Y?GEN but I hope to create my own legacy to contribute positively to the scene here in Kaapstad,” he adds.

