A Mitchells Plain music group, Name Lekkers, has released a new track called Load shedding, which has been produced by King James. The quintet, consisting of Blaydon “Silver Tandjie” Barnes, Carlo Ahrendse, Matthew “Zulu Boy” James, Byran “Ta B” Martin and Tyrese “Tybo” Moosa broke onto the music scene in December with treffers which have over 75 000 views on YouTube.

Load shedding was released on June 4 and is the group’s seventh single. They say the inspiration for this track came after they lost all their music and their YouTube channel because of a computer crash due to power cuts. “Load shedding is a part of life now, like Covid was; people’s houses are burning and lives are being lost, so we thought, ‘Why not make a song about something that people can relate to?’

“We as Name Lekkers were quiet for a while and couldn’t make any songs because of load shedding,” James explains. “The issue with the power outages is sometimes the schedule is not accurate, then the power goes off not on the time when it was scheduled so that is how my computer crashed ... we lost all our music, six unfinished beats, emails, two songs and our YouTube channel.” He said that the message behind their latest song is to remind the public to switch off their main power outlets when leaving their homes, to help prevent fires from starting when load shedding strikes.

In the song, the group also makes reference to the Temple Boys and mentions Mr Werkhom and Mr Gham, but James has insisted it is not a diss at all. “We love the Temple Boys, so we don’t want people to get the wrong idea or message. The reason we made use of them is because of the rhyme scheme. “Werkhom rhymes with Eskom and Gham rhymes with Van Damme.”