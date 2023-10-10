Cape Town influencer Venecia Valentine has done it again.
This time, the klein vrou with the big heart blessed more than 120 people with a free shopping experience at her pop-up thrift store in Mitchells Plain.
Venecia, who hosted her second thrift store on Sunday at her home, also encouraged shoppers with words of wisdom, something shopper auntie Deborah “Debbie” Smith says the host has a lot of.
“You know, this was nothing like a rummy [rummage] sale. Die klere het op hangers gehang, it was clean and smelt fresh and organised into different sections. There was a fitting room and a mirror where you could also strike a pose. I am just so thankful for Miss Vee for all that she does for us and the community,” the auntie added.
Venecia tells the Daily Voice that the store also catered for prom and matric dresses and shoes for five young ladies.
“This time we didn’t have coupons, shoppers could initially choose one fancy dress and five items, but there was so much clothing that people walked away with 10 to 15 items.
“Children took for their friends and wives for their husbands that were too shy to come in themselves.
“Most of these people don’t even know the experience of shopping so we had to make it as close to the real deal as possible and even had music playing in the background,” she added.
@merrim_vee
The ladies got so much more than they came for at the free Thrift store today, aside from the clothes and accessories, they left with bags of smiles, joy and confidence.♬ I AM WOMAN - Mia Love
Mom Fallon Boonzaaier says Venecia’s winkel came at the perfect time.
“I am truly grateful to Venecia for blessing my daughter with a full gear for the prom, the perfect fit and colour, I didn’t know where I was going to get the dress nd here she is blessed,” Fallon said.