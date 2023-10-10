This time, the klein vrou with the big heart blessed more than 120 people with a free shopping experience at her pop-up thrift store in Mitchells Plain.

Venecia, who hosted her second thrift store on Sunday at her home, also encouraged shoppers with words of wisdom, something shopper auntie Deborah “Debbie” Smith says the host has a lot of.

THANKFUL: Debbie Smith

“You know, this was nothing like a rummy [rummage] sale. Die klere het op hangers gehang, it was clean and smelt fresh and organised into different sections. There was a fitting room and a mirror where you could also strike a pose. I am just so thankful for Miss Vee for all that she does for us and the community,” the auntie added.

Venecia tells the Daily Voice that the store also catered for prom and matric dresses and shoes for five young ladies.