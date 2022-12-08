Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Taylor Swift and The Kardashians won big at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. The biggest names in music, TV and film attended the star-studded bash, hosted by actor and comedian Kenan Thompson, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday.

The Marvel blockbuster Doctor Strange was named Movie of 2022 and Elizabeth Olsen, who portrays Wanda Maximoff, scooped Action Movie Star and Female Movie Star of 2022 for her role. Taylor took home Female Artist of 2022, Album of 2022 for Midnights, and Anti-Hero won Music Video of 2022. BIG WINNER: Three awards for Taylor Swift Despite going in with six nominations, Harry Styles went away with Male Artist of 2022, while his movie, Don't Worry Darling, was crowned Drama Movie of 2022. BTS walked away with Best Group and BTS Permission to Dance on Stage was named Best Concert Tour.

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian accepted the award for Best Reality Show of 2022, while Khloé was named Reality TV Star of 2022. Selena Gomez won Best Comedy TV star for Only Murders in the Building and was also named Social Celebrity of 2022. The Duchess of Sussex’s podcast Archetypes was named Pop Podcast of 2022.