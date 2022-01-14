Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged and have celebrated by “drinking each other’s blood”.

The actress and the rock star, who started dating in 2020, revealed this week that the proposal took place under the same “banyan tree” where they fell in love.

MGK – whose real name is Colson Baker – wrote on Instagram: “...beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me.”

The 31-year-old musician had a custom ring designed by jeweller Stephen Webster with each of their birthstones connected by thorns, symbolising “two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love”.

Megan, 35, shared a video of the proposal and wrote: “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree.

“We asked for magic.

“We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.

“Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require ... intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.

“Somehow a year and a half later... he asked me to marry him and just as in every lifetime before, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”

Megan concluded: “…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Megan was previously married to Brian Austin Green between 2010 and 2021, with whom she has sons Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five.

[email protected]