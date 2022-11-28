Mark Pilgrim won the ‘Best Weekend Radio Show’ award at SA Radio Awards over the weekend while he sees day 30 in hospital. Despite seeing day 30 in hospital, radio jock Mark Pilgrim is on a winning streak in both his health and career.

In two days, Pilgrim celebrated winning the “Best Weekend Radio Show” award at the “SA Radio Awards” and also moved from the ICU to a general ward. Pilgrim, who is a presenter on “Hot 102.7 FM”, formed part of 13 nominations in the “2022 SA Radio Awards”, with his station being Johannesburg’s newest commercial radio station. “HOT 102.7FM” first went live on July 1, 2021.

The dad of two recently shared his good news and excitement with followers on Instagram, who shared in his joy. Pilgrim wrote: “Wow! Just won BEST WEEKEND RADIO SHOW at the SA Radio Awards! 😀🥂✨. Thank you for that ovation! Brought tears to my eyes. I may be in the hospital bed, but I’m there in spirit! Thank you! 😀🥂🙏🏻✨” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Pilgrim (@markpilgrimza) Followers were elated at the good news and shared so in their comments.

cherona.d wrote: “Congratulations, what a pick me upper, well done 🌿 A double win today, you can celebrate from a non-icu setting!” _sharonharte wrote: “You see!! Despite everything you’ve been through, continue to go through, you inspire us all.” beertishade wrote: “Congratulations Mark! You deserve it! We do miss you on the radio! Keep been so strong and keep the faith 🙏”