Hip Hop artist illRow has released his latest project, a 3-track EP titled Medi-Kasi.

The mini-album was produced by Shaney Jay and features Afrikaans rap sensation Mr. Heinz.

The EP is a follow-up to his major single which dropped late last year, titled Rands in the West, which featured multi award-winning hip hop star YoungstaCPT and singer Nate Johnson.

illRow has been making waves on local radio stations such as Good Hope FM, Bush Radio and UCT Radio.

illRow, whose real name is Brandon Titus, is a 27-year-old artist from Mandalay.

He says the modern west coast classics influenced EP can be compared with the likes of YoungstaCPT, T.I and Dr. Dre.

Keeping his style consistent but also looking for a more commercial feel to his music, illRow decided to team with renowned Cape Town producer Shaney to bring all the beats to life and give the project that energy it deserves, while maintaining the raw feel he is known for.

illRow explains: “This EP was made to flex my skill on a set of commercial beats so that I can prove anything is possible in a very closed-minded industry whereby we believe we need to conform to a specific standard.

“Shaney Jay requested that I send him a batch of my unfinished skeleton beats, so that he could work on it and call it a collaboration.”

His song called Babi Muzik goes: “I hustle like a babi, nothing you can tyel me, You can find me annoying, Or find me where the geld be. The nomma change quick Telkom to Cell C, They hating so hard their borste get warm, It’s not healthy.”

His music is available for streaming on Spotify, iTunes and YouTube.

