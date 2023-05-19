Lizzo says she is not trying to lose weight.
The 35-year-old pop star – whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson – is known for her curvier figure and explained that while losing weight is a natural element of her "high-performance job, she does not want to “escape fatness”.
Speaking in a TikTok video post, she said: “I think a lot of people see a fat person and immediately just assume everything they’re doing is to be thin.
“Weight loss comes with the territory, but I’m not trying to escape fatness. Heavy on the ‘not trying to escape fatness.' Heavy f****** on it. I have a very high-performance job.
“For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap, and I have to play the flute.
“And I have to emote, and hype a crowd in very tight clothes, sometimes clothes where it restricts my breathing.”
The About Damn Time hitmaker went on to add that she still “loves” her job and in more recent years has started to take the physical side of performing more “seriously” and prioritise it over her former “rockstar lifestyle”, but insisted she “does not want” to be thin.
@lizzo #stitch with @𝐭![CDATA[]]>𝐢![CDATA[]]>𝐟![CDATA[]]>𝐟![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐧![CDATA[]]>𝐲![CDATA[]]>🫧 ♬ original sound - lizzo