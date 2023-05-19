Lizzo says she is not trying to lose weight. The 35-year-old pop star – whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson – is known for her curvier figure and explained that while losing weight is a natural element of her "high-performance job, she does not want to “escape fatness”.

Speaking in a TikTok video post, she said: “I think a lot of people see a fat person and immediately just assume everything they’re doing is to be thin. “Weight loss comes with the territory, but I’m not trying to escape fatness. Heavy on the ‘not trying to escape fatness.' Heavy f****** on it. I have a very high-performance job. “For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap, and I have to play the flute.