South African amapiano music is taking over the world. Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has become the latest global superstar to endorse the genre by using Musa Keys’ hit single Selema (Po Po) as the soundtrack to his latest Instagram Reel.

“Whole weekend in one minute,” was the British driver’s caption. On the reel, which sees the 37-year-old taking us through the action during his weekend at the French Grand Prix, Hamilton at one point picks up his phone and shows “Selema (Po Po)” playing on his Spotify app. A thrilled Keys reposted the reel on his Instagram Stories with heart and trophy emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) The song has close to 4 million streams on Spotify and the music video, which was released in January, is on the verge of crossing 5 million plays on YouTube. After Hamilton’s post, streams should spike over the next couple of days. Keys, 21, is currently trending on Twitter with South Africans celebrating his recognition.