There are new kids on the block by the name of Name Lekkers, all the way from Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain. The group is under the leadership and mentorship of the Khoisan Plasterz and broke on to the music scene last month with their hit track Name Lekkers.

The young musos are Blaydon ‘Silver Tandjie’ Barnes, 17, Carlo ‘Mechanic’ Ahrendse, 18, Matthew ‘Zulu Boy’ James, 16, and Byran ‘Ta B’ Martin, 17. “We always saw them in the road playing music and dancing. We decided to take them under our wing and mentor them before the gangsters take them. They are motivated and have big things going for them,” say Micheal and Ricardo of Khoisan Plasterz. “We are trying to motivate them by showing them there is another alternative through music, as we have lost many young lives through gangsterism. Everything happened so suddenly, their song is blowing up in social media and people are recognising them and asking for pics.”

MENTORS: Khoisan Plasterz The group describe their sound as “feel-good vibes” and say their lyrics are inspired by every-day life. Name Lekkers was released on December 13 and has been trending on TikTok with more than 200 000 views and mense creating their own dance moves to the beat. The song also has more than 6 000 views on YouTube. The group say they are adjusting to fame as mense are stopping them or coming to their houses asking for pics, with kleintjies singing their music in the street.

Not only are they vocalists but hulle kan ook lekker dans and choreograph their own videos. “It is overwhelming but we love it. Our parents are excited, people do not want to believe them when they say we are their children. We don’t want to compete with anyone or any other music group, but just want to do our own thing because we love music,” the laaities say. “Listening to music gives us hope, listening to music motivates us but now we make our own music for the community and specially the youngsters our age. We want to show them they have the same potential as us.”