Actress Laverne Cox was mistaken for Beyoncé at US Open tennis tournament and turned to social media to set dinge straight.
Some Beyoncé fans thought they spotted the Naughty Girl hitmaker in the crowd, but it was actually the four-time Emmy-nominated actress, reports aceshowbiz.com.
The 50-year-old star was sitting in the stands in an all-black outfit and a matching black mask in New York City. She was at the match to cheer on Serena Williams, who is playing in her final US Open before retiring.
#beyonce at @usopen pic.twitter.com/3UxbMUa2Iu— Choni -Chonstradums🔮-Jamal🤘🏾💫🧟♂️ (@Choni_) August 30, 2022
After her name and Beyoncé trended on Twitter, Cox, who is the first transgender person to be on the cover of Time magazine, said on Instagram: “Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the Internet cackles over the mistaken identity. These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!! Go @serenawilliams #GOAT #SerenaWilliams #Beyonce”.
This began after a Twitter user, Choni shared a short clip of Cox in the middle of the audience. “#Beyonce at the #USOpen,” Choni captioned the footage. Shortly after, people corrected him, noting that it was Laverne.
“Baby. That’s Laverne Cox,” movie director Angel Lenise replied.
Someone else tweeted, “Laverne Cox right now,” adding a GIF of a woman smiling with a caption that read, “Every day somebody thinks I’m Beyonce.”