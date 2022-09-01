Some Beyoncé fans thought they spotted the Naughty Girl hitmaker in the crowd, but it was actually the four-time Emmy-nominated actress, reports aceshowbiz.com .

Actress Laverne Cox was mistaken for Beyoncé at US Open tennis tournament and turned to social media to set dinge straight.

The 50-year-old star was sitting in the stands in an all-black outfit and a matching black mask in New York City. She was at the match to cheer on Serena Williams, who is playing in her final US Open before retiring.

After her name and Beyoncé trended on Twitter, Cox, who is the first transgender person to be on the cover of Time magazine, said on Instagram: “Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the Internet cackles over the mistaken identity. These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!! Go @serenawilliams #GOAT #SerenaWilliams #Beyonce”.

This began after a Twitter user, Choni shared a short clip of Cox in the middle of the audience. “#Beyonce at the #USOpen,” Choni captioned the footage. Shortly after, people corrected him, noting that it was Laverne.