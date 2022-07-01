The wife of a gospel singer is releasing a song that he was working on shortly before his tragic death last year. Sergio Brandt, 35, died of Covid-19 in August 2021 while working on his single I Choose To Breathe.

The track is being released on 19 July by his wife Bianca Brandt, who also sings on the track. Bianca, 37, from Bonteheuwel, said this performance was initially only meant to be a demo recording but as fate would have it, it was recorded just a month before Sergio’s sudden passing. “This song was supposed to be a part of his debut solo album. On the surface, the song I Choose To Breathe talks about how he struggled with sleep apnea in December 2020, as well as all the people who battled with Covid.

“He was also addressing the power of ‘breath’ in re-aligning our focus and directing it to the important things in life. “He wanted to use his voice to tell his personal story in order to inspire many others like him who had lived through tough childhoods.” Sergio was the worship team leader at EKC (Ecclesia Kingdom Community).

Bianca says she and Sergio were diagnosed with Covid-19 in 2021 which led to his death. “Sergio and I contracted Covid in August, I started getting better around the 17th and he just got worse. COLLAB: Bianca features on song She says he collapsed on 21 August and was hospitalised with Covid pneumonia. He was placed on a ventilator but picked up an infection.