Cape Town 4-10-2022 AKA went back to his Cape Flats roots when he and his daughter performed a trending dance video to the latest music craze to hit social media.The 15-second TikTok video shows the dad and daughter breaking it down to Saggies, a popular song by the Temple Boys from Ravensmead.tiktok He captioned the video: “Temple Boys for the win! Daddy daughter TikTok” @akaworldwide Daddy Daughter Tik Tok for the Win. 💜 @kairo.forbes ♬ Let's Groove - absolutesnacc The Temple Boys burst onto the scene in August, with their TikTok numbers shooting up this month to more than 100 000 followers. Members are Dylin “Mr Gham” Adams, Terriano “Mr Areveerend” Duimpies, Chadley “Mr Werkhom” and Ronin “Mr Stifler” Johannes, all 18-year-olds who met at Ravensmead High.

TikTokkers were loving AKA and his laaitie’s video. @akaworldwide TEMPLE BOYS FOR THE WIN!!! 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 DADDY DAUGHTER TIK TOK 💜 ♬ original sound - AKA Tammy wrote: “The coloured in you has finally been revealed, This is so cute” Zeyn_500: “Thank you @akaworldwide Young talented colored boys. Much love the one that paved the way”

Kareemah.Lendor786: “Love you for hopping on this trend!!!” Nonzoh: “She is her fathers daughter ...so cute” Candice Amber Bester: “Woooooow @templeboys_cpt this festive is yours.”

And the Temple Boys are as thrilled. Dylin says: “That is the best video we have seen, we saw it a few days ago and thought we looked up to the main GOAT and now he is sharing our music. “We feel like we are in AKA’s league now. This is unbelievable, that a professional recognises us. We are going to reply to AKA’s video soon.” AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, also shared the video on his Twitter page.