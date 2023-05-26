Khloé Kardashian admitted she struggled to connect with her newborn son, calling the surrogacy process a “mind f**k.”
The reality star, who welcomed Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson in July, revealed during the Season 3 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians that it didn’t really register she was having a child until she got to the hospital.
“I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby,” Kardashian said in a confessional. “I take the baby and I go to another room and you’re sort of separated. It’s such a transactional experience ’cause it’s not about him.”
Khloé Kardashian admitted she struggled to connect with her newborn son, calling the surrogacy process a “mind f–k.”— lovelyti (@lovelyti) May 25, 2023
Any Thoughts???#KhloéKardashian #ScottDisick #KimKardashian #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/N6lWX3jmIH
She added that she was in a state of “shock” around the whole experience of surrogacy.
“I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it,” she said, clarifying that it’s not a bad thing. “It’s still great, it’s just very different.”
While talking to her sister Kim – who welcomed two of her four children via surrogacy – and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, Khloé admitted the process had been challenging for her.
“It’s a mind f**k. It’s really the weirdest thing,” she told them, nodding her head yes when Disick asked if she felt less connected to her son than her daughter, whom she birthed herself.
Khloé shares five-year-old daughter True and nine-month-old son Tatum with Thompson.