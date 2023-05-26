The reality star, who welcomed Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson in July, revealed during the Season 3 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians that it didn’t really register she was having a child until she got to the hospital.

Khloé Kardashian admitted she struggled to connect with her newborn son, calling the surrogacy process a “mind f**k.”

“I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby,” Kardashian said in a confessional. “I take the baby and I go to another room and you’re sort of separated. It’s such a transactional experience ’cause it’s not about him.”

She added that she was in a state of “shock” around the whole experience of surrogacy.

“I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it,” she said, clarifying that it’s not a bad thing. “It’s still great, it’s just very different.”