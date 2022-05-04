Mermaids are not built for walking.
Katy Perry learnt that the hard way when she was dressed up as Ariel from The Little Mermaid and ballanged out of her judge’s chair during the latest episode of American Idol.
Host Ryan Seacrest was on stage when his face dropped as the audience was heard gasping.
“Oh!” he exclaimed before the camera panned over to the judges where Katy’s mermaid tail went bottoms up as co-stars Luke Bryan, who is kraaking himself, and Lionel Richie rush to help the singer up.
“Are you OK? Are you alright? She’s alright,” Richie says as he, Bryan, and Ryan hoist Katy back upwards and into her chair while she laughs in embarrassment.
The audience then begins to chant her name as Katy, 37, takes a sip of water and says, “Thank you.”
“Hell with mermaid!” Bryan yelled as Richie added, “I love it!”
Katy shared the clumsy moment to her Instagram page, writing, “Flippin’ your fins you don’t get too far,” in reference to The Little Mermaid song Part of Your World.
She added, “Swipe to see what almost accidentally killed @lionelrichie,” along with a photo of her prop fork.
She shared several more pics, including one her dog, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom, which was dressed as Ariel’s fish friend Flounder.