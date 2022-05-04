Katy Perry learnt that the hard way when she was dressed up as Ariel from The Little Mermaid and ballanged out of her judge’s chair during the latest episode of American Idol.

Host Ryan Seacrest was on stage when his face dropped as the audience was heard gasping.

“Oh!” he exclaimed before the camera panned over to the judges where Katy’s mermaid tail went bottoms up as co-stars Luke Bryan, who is kraaking himself, and Lionel Richie rush to help the singer up.

“Are you OK? Are you alright? She’s alright,” Richie says as he, Bryan, and Ryan hoist Katy back upwards and into her chair while she laughs in embarrassment.