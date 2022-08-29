“The love is amazing, vibe is high and it is lit!” This is how 80s and 90s hitmaker Karyn White described her All White show at GrandWest Grand Arena on Friday night.

The Superwoman hitmaker was introduced to the crowd by a flamboyant Somizi, before stepping out in a dazzling gold jumpsuit and Gucci heels to kick off the show with her track I’m Your Woman. FLAMBOYANT: MC Somizi The humble soul and R&B diva had mense going bos when she almost slipped but quipped, “Gucci, what’s up?” White sang her fan favourites like the classic Superwoman, I’d Rather Be Alone, Can I Stay With You, Love Saw It and Make Him Do Right.

The one-night only concert in Cape Town had young and old singing along, with mense grabbing their neighbours to jazz and enjoy an epic show. Sharing the stage with Karyn were some of Cape Town’s finest talent including Alistair Izobell, Vuvu Khumalo, Keeno Lee, Candice Thornton, Manila Von Teez and Nur Abrahams. ON STAGE: Keeno Lee, Alistair Izobell and Nur Abrahams Izobell paid homage to the late opera singer James Bhemgee by singing My Way by Frank Sinatra, adding that Bhemgee would have been part of the line-up.

White also performed a duet with American musician and songwriter O’Bryan, and later slipped into a sexy black jumpsuit and dark sunglasses. By the end the Grammy nominee changed into her third outfit, a gold suit with white feathers, sang a few more songs and thanked the crowd. HAVING A BLAST: The crowd at the GrandWest Grand Arena on Friday Her fans then started chanting “Superwoman” and she returned to give the mense what they wanted.

The energy remained high throughout the show, with White saying: “I did not choose South Africa, South Africa chose me.” Hlamalani Gudlhuzo, who flew all the way from Gauteng for the show, says: “It was super exciting, everything was up there. My favourite song was I’d Rather Be Alone because this is Women’s Month so as women we should know our worth.” PICTURE PERFECT: Mense snap away at American singer Karyn White Rochelle Tricoche from Elsies River also had a lekker time: “It was a stunning performance by Karyn White, she was amazing, she looks beautiful and sings stunningly. She really threw us back in time, my favourite song was Superwoman.”