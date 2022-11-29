Mr Heinz CPT has dropped a new music video for his track Hula Hoop, featuring Youngsta CPT.
The video was released on Friday and comes from his debut project, titled The Republic of Ghamstad, which he released in March.
Mr Heinz, real name Riaan Scholtz, says the inspiration behind this catchy and vibrant tune is how society has replaced fun and games with screen time and social media.
“Growing up as coloureds in that era, we played with hula hoops but at this moment people replaced hula hoops with TikTok and going out, so that is a thing for the past now.
“I wanted to use a concept that is original and that would be relatable but it should have movement at the same time,” he explains.
“It was first called Skit Skit then we changed the concept to keep it home-based and have a meaning behind it, but at the same time it must be catchy.
“The same goes for the visuals, I wanted the visuals to have the same feeling as the track, therefore it is very entertaining because we literally got hula hoops and people doing their thing.”
This colourful and vibrant music video depicts the story of ladies doing exercises at a gym with instructors and hula hoops.
Hula Hoop is available on YouTube.