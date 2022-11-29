The video was released on Friday and comes from his debut project, titled The Republic of Ghamstad, which he released in March.

Mr Heinz, real name Riaan Scholtz, says the inspiration behind this catchy and vibrant tune is how society has replaced fun and games with screen time and social media.

“Growing up as coloureds in that era, we played with hula hoops but at this moment people replaced hula hoops with TikTok and going out, so that is a thing for the past now.

“I wanted to use a concept that is original and that would be relatable but it should have movement at the same time,” he explains.