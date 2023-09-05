The competition is getting tough on Idols SA season 19 as the show’s last-ever top 10 was announced. Sadly for Cape Town, we will only have one contender in the final season of the singing competition.

Envic, 25, from Grabouw, will be flying the flag for the Kaap, and he will be going up against Nkosi, Lungile, Faith, Sena, Niikiey, Princess, Thabo, Lungelo and Thando. It was the end of the Idols SA journey for Neve, 22, from Stellenbosch, and Sipho. The top 10 each take home impressive prizes including R5 000 from Mzansi Magic, a Huawei Nova 11 smartphone and a Huawei GT3 SE smart watch, a R2 000 beauty hamper from L’Oreal and R5 000 worth of fashion vouchers from Truworths.

On Saturday, the season 19 finalists kept things fresh by performing to the theme of “new kids on the block”, singing the hottest hits by Mzansi’s newest artists. Nkosi kicked off the top 10 show with Ami Faku’s Ubuhle Bakho, impressing the judges. Next was Lungile, who took on the Soa Mattrix hit Mina Nawe. Mhlongo and JR Bogopa got mixed reaction, but Thembi Seete called it a “beautiful performance”.

Faith sang Murumba Pitch and Omit ST’s Imvula. The judges praised his “stage presence” and “charisma”. Next to take the stage was Sena, who performed Mthunzi’s Ngibambe La, earning praise from all the judges. Niikiey took on Nomfundo Moh’s hit Umona, while Envic sang Coco Jones’ ICU, both to much praise from the panel.

Bogopa said of Envic: “It’s a pleasure to watch you. When I see someone who loves music as much as I do, I become a big fan of who they are. I’m a big fan of yours.” THE LAST HURRAH: The Idols SA top 10 hopefuls Next was Princess, who performed Monalisa by Lojay. Mhlongo advised her to use the stage more. Thabo did Aubrey Qwana’s Molo, bringing the audience to their feet, followed by Lungelo, who sang Aymos and Ami Faku’s Fatela.