Hollywood stars have min skaamte when it comes to fighting for a cause. Alicia Silverstone went kaalgat in only faux leather boots for PETA’s (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) new campaign, in an effort to promote more sustainable, vegan versions of the material, PageSix reported.

“If it takes me getting naked for you to care about animals then that is what I’m after,” the Clueless star said in a campaign video. “I never, ever, get naked in TV, in film, nothing, never, nope – but I’ve done it for PETA because that’s how much it matters to me. WYS ALLES: Alicia Silverstone, 46 “I’d rather go naked than wear animals,” the Aerosmith music video hottie wysed.

“There’s this idea that leather is somehow better for the earth but what they don’t realise is the amount of resources – water, food, oil for transport – the amount of energy that goes into making leather is extraordinary. It’s just not sustainable. The Earth can’t handle it,” the 46-year-old refuted. She also posed with a cactus to encourage people to buy different types of vegan leather. “DON’T BE A PRICK,” the PETA picture proclaims. “Wear Vegan.

This isn’t the first time the former teen idol has stripped down for a cause she loves. In 2019, she took it all off for PETA to encourage folks to ditch wool, with a Times Square billboard to get the message across – and her new campaign will have its own billboard just in time for the New Year’s Eve ball drop. Silverstone has been a vegan since 1999 when she was 21 and has continued to live the meat-free lifestyle.