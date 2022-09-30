These Cape Flats youngsters started recording music in their bedrooms and now they are TikTok sensations and celebrated for their Gqom. The Temple Boys, who hail from Ravensmead, recently released their popular tune Saggies, which has been trending on TikTok and Facebook.

Dylin “Mr Gham” Adams, Terriano “Mr Areveerend” Duimpies, Chadley “Mr Werkhom” and Ronin “Mr Stifler” Johannes, all 18, all met at Ravensmead High. They started making music in 2018, before releasing their breakthrough hit Slat N Spat in 2020. Terriano is still in Grade 11 while the others have finished school, but have other aspirations which include producing more sound.

Dylin first met Terriano and found he was also into music: “We grew up together as brothers and went to the same school. We both found out that we have talent in music. “My parents bought me the equipment and we started making music. I must admit it wasn’t of good quality but we improved.” Ronin joined the duo while Chadley, who was once passionate about soccer, soon joined the group in the studio.

“I didn’t know that I had talent in music and I never went back to football,” Chadley says. “I wasn’t even into music and I went to them earlier this year and asked them to make a song for them, just as an attempt to get into it, and we recorded Werkhom 2.0.” The ouens say they come from strict homes where they get a hiding if they missed curfew.

“My grandma is very strict, she raised me because my mom gave me up and said she couldn’t raise me,” Terriano says. “We all managed to stay away from the life of crime and gangsterism because we were too scared of our grandmothers and mothers.” A pastor’s son, Ronin says his dad didn’t support him at first with his music: “He wasn’t into what I do and love. I see that he is coming around a little bit.”